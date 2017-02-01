Find Your Team

New York Mets: 5 Last-Minute Moves They Should Consider

A Jay Cutler Trade Partner Is Emerging For the Chicago Bears

NBA trade rumors: Celtics' stashed picks Zizic, Yabusele garnering big interest

NHL Trade Rumors; Oilers, Penguins, Maple Leafs

When Malik Monk Is On, It's Game Over

BREAKING: CB C.J. Henderson commits to Florida over Alabama, Miami

News and notes: 'Caps face Bristol, Froese moves on, Robbo gets golden cap

Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino Fined, Given One-Year Driving Ban

Which Yankees prospects are most likely to help in 2017?

MLB | Jake Devin Pinstripe Alley

Which Yankees prospects are most likely to help in 2017? Let's take a look.

2017 NFL Free Agency: Predicting the Oakland Raiders 5 Biggest Moves

NFL | Gil Alcaraz IV/FanSided via NFL Spin Zone Fox Sports

On March 9, the Oakland Raiders and the rest of the league embark on the wild journey that will be 2017 NFL Free Agency.

Harper: Larry Sanders wants back in NBA, but teams need difference-maker

NBA | Zach Harper Fanrag Sports

Former NBA big man Larry Sanders wants back in the NBA. After a two-year hiatus from a profitable and exciting career, Sanders seems poised to make a comeback.

New York Islanders Cashing Hamonic Trade Chip

NHL | Christopher Lizza/FanSided via Eyes Fox Sports

They are all of sudden very much back in the NHL playoff mix in the Eastern Conference. There is still work to be done regarding the current Islanders roster.

With chance to impress, Illini fall flat in loss to Wisconsin

NCAA Basketball | Shannon Ryan Chicago Tribune

Illinois had an opportunity to change some opinions Tuesday night in Champaign. Instead, Illinois stayed mired near the bottom of the Big Ten standings.

No. 6 WR Jeff Thomas Announces Commitment To Miami On ESPNU

NCAA Football | Andrew McCarty The Spun

4-star wide receiver Jeff Thomas announced his commitment live on ESPNU.

Kianz Froese moves to Germany

MLS | Patrick Johnston The Province

Kianz Froese celebrating a goal vs. Houston in 2015. The young Canadian midfielder is joining Fortuna Düsseldorf of the German second division.

How to watch Manchester United vs. Hull City: Live stream, game time, TV

Premier League | SI Wire/Sports Illustrated via Planet Futbol Fox Sports

How to watch Manchester United vs. Hull City: Live stream, game time, TV

