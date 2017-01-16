Find Your Team

Today's Top Stories

   
Sandy Alderson, New York Mets name their asking price for Jay Bruce

MLB

   
This NFL Playoffs Stat Predicts Likely Chicago Bears Draft Plan

NFL

   
If New York Knicks Trade Carmelo Anthony It Should Be To Boston Celtics

NBA

   
Believe it! These young Leafs do

NHL

   
David Borges' AP Top 25 ballot: Criticism is OK, but be consistent

NCAA Basketball

   
The Bulldogs Have a Big Weekend Hosting Prospects

NCAA Football

   
Vancouver Whitecaps’ Kekuta Manneh looks to have breakthrough MLS season

MLS

   
Premier League hotlist

Premier League

Top MLB Stories

   
Report: Blue Jays closing in on a deal with Jose Bautista

MLB | Bill Baer Hardball Talk

MLB.coms Jesse Sanchez reports that the Blue Jays are closing in on a deal with free agent outfielder Jose Bautista. Bautista, 36, is coming off of a lackluster 2016 performance.

Top NFL Stories

   
New York Giants: Justin Pugh Trolls Dallas Cowboys Following Playoff Loss

NFL | Big Blue Unbiased

Thanks for all the dallas fans hate this week. I guess you'll be fishing with me. From Bleacher Report to Maxim Magazine to SNY my work has been everywhere.

Top NBA Stories

   
New York Knicks: Lance Thomas Suffers Severe Injury Against Raptors

NBA | Fox Sports

All rights reserved. The New York Knicks have been one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA during the 2016-17 NBA regular season. The timetable for his return is unclear.

Top NHL Stories

   
TLN Monday Mailbag: January 16th

NHL | Jeff Veillette The Leafs Nation

Colin Smith, Byron Froese...move Komarov to C and maybe actually play Leivo? Van Riemsdyk rumours, for better or worse, just won't go away. Consult a model or two.

Top NCAA Basketball Stories

   
Angry Gottfried demands Wolfpack play better defense

NCAA Basketball | AP Jan 16, 2017 at 2:44a ET Fox Sports

All rights reserved. At some point this year, we better make a decision whether or not were going to get better defensively, Gottfried said. We better make a decision. Period.

Top NCAA Football Stories

   
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers Prospects Worth Watching

NCAA Football | Fox Sports

All rights reserved. Here are some names to stay familiar with over the coming weeks. Thats not to say Nebraska football fans should worry about Bradley not making the class.

Top MLS Stories

   
Ian Harkes reportedly set to sign homegrown deal with D.C. United

MLS | Ryan Keefer Black And Red United

Ian Harkes reportedly set to sign homegrown deal with D.C. United - Black And Red United clock menu more-arrow Ian Harkes reportedly set to sign homegrown deal with D.C.

Top Premier League Stories

   
On Soccer: Restoring an Atmosphere, if Not Yet an Aura, in Manchester

Premier League | RORY SMITH The New York Times

He had asked his clubs fans so frequently accused of sitting on their hands, waiting to be entertained to create a special atmosphere for the visit of Liverpool.

Popular Tweets