Today's Top Stories
NCAA Basketball
NCAA Football
Premier League
Top MLB Stories
Password recovery Recover your password your email Search Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Create an account Welcome! The White Sox won 2-0.
Top NFL Stories
Biggs notes that Chicago is likely to be without Leonard Floyd or Pernell McPhee for Week 17, so his addition brings depth to the teams linebacker core. Captcha
Top NBA Stories
Hingle-USA TODAY Sports Like commenter Rice2012, we here at P&T headquarters are starting to doubt the Knicks superteam status. The mark of the beast! Foul, two free-throws.
Top NHL Stories
The knock, as is often the case in today's NHL, was Marner's size, raising questions about his ability to withstand the rigors of the pro game.
Top NCAA Basketball Stories
All rights reserved. Florida State basketball faces a quick turnaround to open ACC play. The Cavaliers are the 11th ranked team in the country. So yeah, theyre pretty good. How?
Michigan State Basketball: 3 things we learned vs. Northwestern
Top NCAA Football Stories
The celebrating began little by little during the waning moments of the Russell Athletic Bowl. There were some hugs, a few high-fives, a little bit of dancing.
Top MLS Stories
Now, pressure has begun to mount on Revs front office, which has yet to acquire a player to fill any of the clubs roster holes. Xavier Kouassi will debut. And moves will come.
Top Premier League Stories
Rojo and Jones, who have been in great form of late, are both named on the bench. Anthony Martial replaces Juan Mata in the final change for the Reds.