Find Your Team

Today's Top Stories

   
New York Mets: Noah Syndergaard just called out Bryce Harper in a nasty way

MLB

   
Derek, David Carr lobby for Bakersfield WR prospect to attend Fresno State

NFL

   
Schmeelk: New Year’s Resolutions That Could Make Knicks Formidable

NBA

   
The mystery around Pavel Buchnevich’s back issues

NHL

   
Gameday: NC State vs Miami Keys to the Game

NCAA Basketball

   
Who will replace Corn?

NCAA Football

   
MLS Ticker: Crew, Rapids linked with European transfers, RSL re-signs Maund

MLS

   
CONFIRMED LINE-UP: United vs Middlesbrough

Premier League

Top MLB Stories

   
A David Robertson, Yankees reunion could benefit the farm system

MLB | Allison Case Elite Sports NY

Password recovery Recover your password your email Search Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Create an account Welcome! The White Sox won 2-0.

Top NFL Stories

   
Bears Promote OLB Josh Shirley From Their Practice Squad

NFL | Jonathan Comeaux NFL Trade Rumors

Biggs notes that Chicago is likely to be without Leonard Floyd or Pernell McPhee for Week 17, so his addition brings depth to the teams linebacker core. Captcha

Top NBA Stories

   
Pelicans 104, Knicks 92: ‘I guess the Knicks aren’t a superteam’

NBA | Joe Flynn Posting and Toasting

Hingle-USA TODAY Sports Like commenter Rice2012, we here at P&T headquarters are starting to doubt the Knicks superteam status. The mark of the beast! Foul, two free-throws.

Top NHL Stories

   
Hockey Clinic: Why the Maple Leafs view Marner as both creator and finisher

NHL | The Score

The knock, as is often the case in today's NHL, was Marner's size, raising questions about his ability to withstand the rigors of the pro game.

Top NCAA Basketball Stories

   
FSU Basketball Game Preview: vs. Virginia

NCAA Basketball | Frank Urbina/FanSided via Chop Chat Fansided Fox Sports

All rights reserved. Florida State basketball faces a quick turnaround to open ACC play. The Cavaliers are the 11th ranked team in the country. So yeah, theyre pretty good. How?

Top NCAA Football Stories

   
After first bowl win in a decade, Hurricanes see bright future ahead

NCAA Football | Christy Cabrera Chirinos Orlando Sentinel

The celebrating began little by little during the waning moments of the Russell Athletic Bowl. There were some hugs, a few high-fives, a little bit of dancing.

Top MLS Stories

   
5 Reasons to Feel Optimistic About the Revolution in 2017

MLS | Nick Hemming The Bent Musket

Now, pressure has begun to mount on Revs front office, which has yet to acquire a player to fill any of the clubs roster holes. Xavier Kouassi will debut. And moves will come.

Top Premier League Stories

   
The Teams: United v Middlesbrough

Premier League | Manchester United

Rojo and Jones, who have been in great form of late, are both named on the bench. Anthony Martial replaces Juan Mata in the final change for the Reds.

Popular Tweets