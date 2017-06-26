Royals place Nathan Karns on 60-day DL, reinstate Brian Flynn
... inventory on its 40-man roster. The Royals have a full 40-man roster and will need to make another corresponding move t ...
by: RUSTIN DODD rdodd@kcstar.com — The Kansas City Star 56m
... inventory on its 40-man roster. The Royals have a full 40-man roster and will need to make another corresponding move t ...
by: Walker — Royals Blue 5h
... Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas, with a Salvy double sandwiched between, The Royals were down to 1 strike on their part time DH, and .178 hitting Brandon Moss. ...
by: Leigh Oleszczak — Fansided: KC Kingdom 6h
... on the rebound 1 d ago Kansas City Royals: The Royals are poised to take the AL Central 1 d ago Moustakas is currently in fourth i ...
by: Jeffrey Flanagan — MLB: Royals 6h
... uable Player, is hitting .302 with nine home runs and 32 RBIs this season. • Royals manager Ned Yost urged Royals fans last week to get on board and support Hos ...
by: Mike Oz — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 9h
... rve some love too). And now Smoak finds himself within about 70,000 votes of Royals star Eric Hosmer. Smoak has Hosmer beat by WAR, but Royals fans are traditio ...
by: Press Release | — MLB: Royals 10h
... exas Rangers Toronto Blue Jays Washington Nationals CLOSE Now Commenting On: Royals unveil new Stadium Drive mural Painting near stadium is fourth in official " ...
by: Alex Duvall — Fansided: Kings of Kauffman 10h
... value is on the bench. I wrote an article recently in which I discussed the Royals lack of ability to trade for impact bats. While that may or may not prove to ...
by: Clint Scoles — Baseball Prospectus: Pine Tar Press 11h
... shot at becoming major league contributors. The Resurgents – A few different Royals players have rebuilt their stock in 2017 after previous struggles. Led by le ...
by: The Associated Press — Fanrag Sports 12h
... hanges the whole at-bat and the whole game really.” NOT GOOD IN DIVISION The Royals will play their next seven games against AL Central opponents Detroit and Mi ...
by: Lee Judge — The Kansas City Star: Judging the Royal 12h
... th a single and Royals pitcher Jason Hammel threw the next batter — Bautista — two straight balls. ...
by: Cristiana Caruso — SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 12h
... outs. The former American League Rookie of the Year in 2017, Feliz gives the Royals depth and a potential reprise on his past days of mound dominance. It’s a lo ...
by: William Boor — MLB: Royals 23h
... t AL Central AL West National League NL East NL Central NL West Now Reading: Royals News Toggle Menu MLB & Team News Select a team MLB News ----- Arizona Diamon ...
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
Are you sure?