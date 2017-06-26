Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Star

Royals place Nathan Karns on 60-day DL, reinstate Brian Flynn

by: RUSTIN DODD rdodd@kcstar.com The Kansas City Star 56m

... inventory on its 40-man roster. The Royals have a full 40-man roster and will need to make another corresponding move t ...

Royals Blue
Are the Royals really a .500 team?

by: Walker Royals Blue 5h

... Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas, with a Salvy double sandwiched between, The Royals were down to 1 strike on their part time DH, and .178 hitting Brandon Moss. ...

KC Kingdom
Kansas City Royals: Three more Royals make jumps in All-Star voting

by: Leigh Oleszczak Fansided: KC Kingdom 6h

... on the rebound 1 d ago Kansas City Royals: The Royals are poised to take the AL Central 1 d ago Moustakas is currently in fourth i ...

MLB
Salvy, Hosmer need final AS polling push

by: Jeffrey Flanagan MLB: Royals 6h

... uable Player, is hitting .302 with nine home runs and 32 RBIs this season. • Royals manager Ned Yost urged Royals fans last week to get on board and support Hos ...

Big League Stew
Here are the races to watch in the final days of MLB All-Star voting

by: Mike Oz Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 9h

... rve some love too). And now Smoak finds himself within about 70,000 votes of Royals star Eric Hosmer. Smoak has Hosmer beat by WAR, but Royals fans are traditio ...

MLB
Royals unveil new Stadium Drive mural | MLB.com

by: Press Release | MLB: Royals 10h

... exas Rangers Toronto Blue Jays Washington Nationals CLOSE Now Commenting On: Royals unveil new Stadium Drive mural Painting near stadium is fourth in official " ...

Kings of Kauffman
Kansas City Royals: Reinforcements are Not Far Away

by: Alex Duvall Fansided: Kings of Kauffman 10h

... value is on the bench. I wrote an article recently in which I discussed the Royals lack of ability to trade for impact bats. While that may or may not prove to ...

Kansas City Locals
BPKC Updated Prospect Rankings

by: Clint Scoles Baseball Prospectus: Pine Tar Press 11h

... shot at becoming major league contributors. The Resurgents – A few different Royals players have rebuilt their stock in 2017 after previous struggles. Led by le ...

Fanrag Sports
Osuna back on mound | finishes off Toronto’s 8-2 win over KC

by: The Associated Press Fanrag Sports 12h

... hanges the whole at-bat and the whole game really.” NOT GOOD IN DIVISION The Royals will play their next seven games against AL Central opponents Detroit and Mi ...

Judging the Royals
How the home plate umpire changed the game in Royals’ 8-3 loss

by: Lee Judge The Kansas City Star: Judging the Royal 12h

... th a single and Royals pitcher Jason Hammel threw the next batter — Bautista — two straight balls. ...

MLB Daily Dish
AL Central: Royals sign Neftali Feliz

by: Cristiana Caruso SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 12h

... outs. The former American League Rookie of the Year in 2017, Feliz gives the Royals depth and a potential reprise on his past days of mound dominance. It’s a lo ...

MLB
Pipeline: Griffin throws six scoreless

by: William Boor MLB: Royals 23h

... t AL Central AL West National League NL East NL Central NL West Now Reading: Royals News Toggle Menu MLB & Team News Select a team MLB News ----- Arizona Diamon ...

Royals Tweets