Hill working a new pitch into his repertoire
by: Rowan Kavner — MLBlogs: Dodger Insider 16m
... in an 8–2 win. It’s a pitch Hill could use more of, as he looks to give the Dodgers their 11th straight win to start the series Monday against the Angels. In hi ...
Brandon McCarthy placed on DL with right knee inflammation
by: Eric Stephen — SB Nation: True Blue LA 41m
... der soreness. Roberts said he expects McCarthy to make another start for the Dodgers before the All-Star break. The earliest date McCarthy could be activated is ...
Dodgers send McCarthy (knee) to 10-day DL
by: Ken Gurnick and Josh Thornton — MLB: Dodgers 41m
... nday, when he had a relapse of the yips and lasted only three innings in the Dodgers' wild over Colorado. In the game, McCarthy walked two and threw three wild p ...
Angels @ Dodgers June 26, 2017: Freeway Series, game one
by: Sarah Wexler — Dodgers Digest 50m
... n the starting lineup, but he’s still not going on the disabled list. —– The Dodgers made a few roster moves today: Thompson, Stewart up. McCarthy (knee) to the ...
Dodgers Make Flurry of Roster Moves at Onset of Freeway Series
by: Dennis Schlossman — Think Blue PC 1h
... n his right shoulder. Thompson, 26, will also make his second stint with the Dodgers this season after going 0-for-8 in three games from April 12-15. Thompson wa ...
Dodgers put McCarthy (knee tendinitis) on DL
by: ESPN.com news services — ESPN Los Angeles: Dodgers Report 1h
... wo walks and threw three wild pitches over three innings in an eventual 12-6 Dodgers win against the Colorado Rockies. McCarthy is 6-3 with a 3.25 ERA for Los An ...
Dodgers Recall Brock Stewart, Trayce Thompson From Oklahoma City; Brandon McCarthy Placed On Disabled List, Ross Stripling Optioned
by: Matthew Moreno — DodgerBlue 1h
... returns a mere five days after he was optioned to OKC to create room on the Dodgers active roster for Brandon Morrow. Stewart struck out four en route to conver ...
Report: Many Dodgers players still consider Puig an 'annoyance'
by: Jonathan Soveta — The Score 2h
... d his own teammates in the past, too. In 2015, Andy Van Slyke, the father of Dodgers outfielder , said on the radio that the team's highest-paid player - which w ...
Dodgers: Comparing Kenley Jansen to Eric Gagne in his prime
by: Saeed Villanueva — Fansided: Lasorda's Lair 3h
... g Urias’ career timeline post-surgery 1 d ago Dodgers: Joc Pederson seems to be turning a corner 2d ago But what makes things even ...
Series Thread (Games 78-79): June 26-27 vs. Angels
by: Steve Sax — Sons of Steve Garvey 3h
... the Big A. And what a time for us to meet the 40-39, third-place Angels: the Dodgers are absolutely mashing. The Dodgers have won 10 straight games (and 16 of th ...
Welcome to the Dodgers, Mike Freeman!
by: Ernest Reyes — Blue Heaven 3h
... ames with the Oklahoma City Dodgers this season, Freeman has hit .295 (18-for-61) with 11 runs, two doubles, a t ...
Dodgers Tweets
-
Pujols flies out and there are two downBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RickyZuniga16: @DodgersNation ABOUT DAMN TIME I SHOWED UP AGAIN. ITS BEEN A WHILE BUT I MADE IT!Blogger / Podcaster
-
Hill walks Calhoun with one outBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TheWraith007: I bet you that I am the only person alive that thinks Bellinger is awesome @Dodgers @DodgersNationBlogger / Podcaster
-
Maybin grounds out to start the ballgameBlogger / Podcaster
-
Official Team Account
-
Huh... Rich Hill pitching from the stretch.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @essttiiee: @DodgersNation these next 4 games should be on FSW for those like me who don't have spectrum.Angels commentary sucks but better than nothingBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Nats suck.Blogger / Podcaster
-
FAV IF LETS GO DODGERS!!! #KEEPITGOING #?Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @cityofhope: Former #Dodgers GM @Fred_Claire Gives Back to City of Hope with Golf Tournament. https://t.co/hidWBarJEA https://t.co/BfB9HkNpGNBlogger / Podcaster
-
Alvarez is on in the last of the 4th...becomes the pitcher of record with Rancho up 3-1.Minors
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DodgersLowDown: Reminder: The next 4 games (2 at Dodger Stadium, 2 at Angel Stadium) can be viewed on Fox Sports WEST (Angels broadcast). -EricBlogger / Podcaster
-
#ITFDB Graphic credit: James -Eric https://t.co/NQJtCiOAqWBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Angels at #Dodgers, (R.Nolasco vs R.Hill) 10:10 pm ET, B-R Game Stat Sheet: https://t.co/7YOysCa9O4 #playballMisc
- More Dodgers Tweets