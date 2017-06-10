Los Angeles Dodgers

OC: Dodgers Blog
Beaches and waterways closed after sewage spill in Long Beach

by: Long Beach Press Telegram Orange Country Register: Dodgers Blog 3m

Dodger Insider
Hill working a new pitch into his repertoire

by: Rowan Kavner MLBlogs: Dodger Insider 16m

... in an 8–2 win. It’s a pitch Hill could use more of, as he looks to give the Dodgers their 11th straight win to start the series Monday against the Angels. In hi ...

True Blue L.A.
Brandon McCarthy placed on DL with right knee inflammation

by: Eric Stephen SB Nation: True Blue LA 41m

... der soreness. Roberts said he expects McCarthy to make another start for the Dodgers before the All-Star break. The earliest date McCarthy could be activated is ...

MLB
Dodgers send McCarthy (knee) to 10-day DL

by: Ken Gurnick and Josh Thornton MLB: Dodgers 41m

... nday, when he had a relapse of the yips and lasted only three innings in the Dodgers' wild over Colorado. In the game, McCarthy walked two and threw three wild p ...

Dodgers Digest
Angels @ Dodgers June 26, 2017: Freeway Series, game one

by: Sarah Wexler Dodgers Digest 50m

... n the starting lineup, but he’s still not going on the disabled list. —– The Dodgers made a few roster moves today: Thompson, Stewart up. McCarthy (knee) to the ...

Think Blue PC
Dodgers Make Flurry of Roster Moves at Onset of Freeway Series

by: Dennis Schlossman Think Blue PC 1h

... n his right shoulder. Thompson, 26, will also make his second stint with the Dodgers this season after going 0-for-8 in three games from April 12-15. Thompson wa ...

Dodgers Report

Dodgers put McCarthy (knee tendinitis) on DL

by: ESPN.com news services ESPN Los Angeles: Dodgers Report 1h

... wo walks and threw three wild pitches over three innings in an eventual 12-6 Dodgers win against the Colorado Rockies. McCarthy is 6-3 with a 3.25 ERA for Los An ...

DodgerBlue
Dodgers Recall Brock Stewart, Trayce Thompson From Oklahoma City; Brandon McCarthy Placed On Disabled List, Ross Stripling Optioned

by: Matthew Moreno DodgerBlue 1h

... returns a mere five days after he was optioned to OKC to create room on the Dodgers active roster for Brandon Morrow. Stewart struck out four en route to conver ...

The Score
Report: Many Dodgers players still consider Puig an 'annoyance'

by: Jonathan Soveta The Score 2h

... d his own teammates in the past, too. In 2015, Andy Van Slyke, the father of Dodgers outfielder , said on the radio that the team's highest-paid player - which w ...

Lasorda's Lair
Dodgers: Comparing Kenley Jansen to Eric Gagne in his prime

by: Saeed Villanueva Fansided: Lasorda's Lair 3h

... g Urias’ career timeline post-surgery 1 d ago Dodgers: Joc Pederson seems to be turning a corner 2d ago But what makes things even ...

Sons of Steve Garvey

Series Thread (Games 78-79): June 26-27 vs. Angels

by: Steve Sax Sons of Steve Garvey 3h

... the Big A. And what a time for us to meet the 40-39, third-place Angels: the Dodgers are absolutely mashing. The Dodgers have won 10 straight games (and 16 of th ...

Blue Heaven
Welcome to the Dodgers, Mike Freeman!

by: Ernest Reyes Blue Heaven 3h

... ames with the Oklahoma City Dodgers this season, Freeman has hit .295 (18-for-61) with 11 runs, two doubles, a t ...

Dodgers Tweets