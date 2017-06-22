Thames looks to get hot as Brewers visit Reds (Jun 27, 2017)
... ukee. Adleman allowed one run in four innings of relief in a 4-2 loss to the Brewers on April 16. That one run? You guessed it, a home run by Thames in the seven ...
by: foxsports — Fox Sports 20m
... ukee. Adleman allowed one run in four innings of relief in a 4-2 loss to the Brewers on April 16. That one run? You guessed it, a home run by Thames in the seven ...
by: ANDREW WAGNER For the State Journal — Wisconsin State Journal 1h
... those games, going 2-for-8 with a home run, and expects to be back with the Brewers tonight when they open a three-game series at Cincinnati. “This was a lot of ...
by: (ap) — The Gazette 1h
... l marriage made sense. Turns out, no other baseball marriage could last. The Brewers, who play at an altitude of 617 feet in Milwaukee, have no reason to prepare ...
by: Caitlin Moyer — MLBlogs: Cait Covers the Bases 2h
... t was helping a great cause: Open Arms Home for Children in South Africa and Brewers Community Foundation. Open Arms is a non-profit organization that provides s ...
by: -JP- — SB Nation: Brew Crew Ball 2h
... 5, DSL Brewers 4 Sunday: Off Day Monday: DSL Brewers @ DSL Phillies White | 9:30 am DSL Indians/Brewers (R) | 8-10 Friday: DSL In ...
by: Enrique Bakemeyer — The Sports Daily: The Brewers Bar 4h
... Wagon (Thoughts on the week ahead) When last we saw the Cincinnati Reds, the Brewers were just barely over .500, thanks in no small part to defeating the Reds on ...
by: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — Milwaukee Journal Sentinal 9h
... -league playing time gave Eric Sogard confidence for his shot with Milwaukee Brewers , Milwaukee Journal Sentinel 12:18 p.m. CT June 26, 2017 Brewers second base ...
by: Paul Swydan — FanGraphs 9h
... ts will likely even out eventually. But it’s interesting to think about. The Brewers are also playing better on the road than they are at home, though the splits ...
by: The Associated Press — Fanrag Sports 11h
... said. Keon Broxton added three hits and three RBIs as the NL Central-leading Brewers opened a 1 1/2-game lead over the Chicago Cubs, who lost 4-2 at Miami. Broxt ...
by: Andrew Salzman — Baseball Prospectus: BP Milwaukee 14h
... hose links have the full search list, thanks to the Play Index. Up Next: The Brewers have a travel day, then continue the road trip in Cincinnati, with three gam ...
by: Matthew Dewoskin — Fansided: Reviewing the Brew 23h
... 14 homers in 85 1/3 innings of work. If there’s a weak link in the Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation, Davies is it. He is coming off a quality start against th ...
by: William Boor — MLB: Brewers 24h
... through 11 starts. Top Prospects: Ortiz, MIL Top Prospects: Luis Ortiz, RHP, Brewers 2017 MLB.com Top Prospects: Luis Ortiz combines stuff and feel better than m ...
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
Are you sure?