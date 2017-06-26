Minnesota Twins

MLB
Mlb

Santiago returns from DL to face Red Sox

by: N/A MLB: Twins 21m

... Twins vs. Red Sox | 06/27/17 | MLB.com Globe icon Login icon Recap icon Search ico ...

Twins Daily
2017 GCL Twins Roster Preview

by: N/A SweetSpot: Twins Daily 47m

... ear in the GCL, he hit .259/.371/.293 (.665) with two doubles. Salva was the Twins 17th round pick last year out of high school in Texas where he spent one yea ...

Puckett's Pond
9593635-mlb-minnesota-twins-at-detroit-tigers

Minnesota Twins: 2017 MLB Draft Picks First Taste of MiLB

by: Carl Vagle Fansided: Puckett's Pond 53m

... Road to the Show, Trevor Hildenberger Edition 3d ago Minnesota Twins: Chris Gimenez Coming Out of Bullpen a Bad Look 3d ago OF – Mark Contreras ( ...

Pioneer Press
Mariners-twins-safsdfbaseball1

Second all-star trip for Ervin Santana would be a ‘blessing,’ Twins ace says

by: Mike Berardino Pioneer Press 4h

... elf to 35-40 pitches on Wednesday for the Red Wings and potentially join the Twins during the four-game weekend series at Kansas City. Hughes’ fastball velocit ...

Twins Insider
Strib-social-card

Berrios "won't be overwhelmed" by his Fenway debut, Molitor says

by: Phil Miller Star Tribune: Twins Insider 4h

... now what Chris is capable of,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “We know it’s tough when you face a guy like Chri ...

Fanrag Sports
Minnesota-twins

Twins are most improbable division leaders

by: John Perrotto Fanrag Sports 4h

... un differential of minus-38, which doesn’t jibe with their 39-34 record. The Twins have given up 376 runs, 13 th-most in the AL, while ranking 11 th in runs sc ...

Star Tribune
Scooter_1493293475_buxton1

Trade Byron Buxton for pitching? No, no, no -- on so many levels

by: N/A Star Tribune 6h

... ed one of a handful of players in the organization who is untouchable as the Twins attempt to build from “above-average half-season” to a string of contending ...

Randball
Strib-social-card

Off the Baggy
594dc85a2a662.image

Enlow Makes Twins His Choice

by: Ted Schwerzler Off the Baggy 8h

... e with a couple of my buddies and then I got a call from my agent saying the Twins are putting 2 ($2 million) on the table and I agreed. OTB: Velocity is what ...

FanGraphs
Sano

In Celebration of the Brewers and Twins

by: Paul Swydan FanGraphs 9h

... zing. Unfortunately, Minnesota wasn’t much interested in that narrative. The Twins proceeded to run off five wins in six ballgames, including three on the road ...

Minor League Ball
Usa_today_10127860.0

MLB Rookie Profile: Trevor Hildenberger, RHP, Minnesota Twins

by: John Sickels SB Nation: Minor League Ball 10h

... Profile: Trevor Hildenberger, RHP, Minnesota Twins Strike-throwing sinker specialist Trevor Hildenberger arrives in Minnesota b ...

Twins Trivia
Meyer-alex2

Major League Debuts as Minnesota Twins – Meyer, Polanco and Robertson

by: jjswol Twins Trivia 11h

... ler Robertson Tyler Robertson (P) – June 26, 2012 – Drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 3rd round of the 2006 MLB June Amateur Draft. Now this is a stunning ...

Twins Tweets