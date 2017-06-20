Philadelphia Phillies

MLB
Mlb

Nola faces M's Paxton in Interleague action

by: N/A MLB: Phillies 41m

... Phillies vs. Mariners | 06/27/17 | MLB.com Globe icon Login icon Recap icon Search ic ...

4 more headlines from MLB: Phillies for Mon, Jun 26
The Morning Call
Mc-phillies-diamondbacks-0626-20170626

Phillies lose third straight to Diamondbacks, 6-1

by: John Marshall The Morning Call 2h

... d the traffic without giving up a run and settled in after that, keeping the Phillies in check until Freddy Galvis' RBI single in the fifth inning. Greinke allowe ...

1 more headline from The Morning Call for Mon, Jun 26
The Intelligencer
Ec3e0dce-7528-11e6-9894-a357c9b19b24

Diamondbacks roll past Phillies 6-1

by: JOHN MARSHALL AP Sports Writer The Intelligencer 2h

... Pigs prior to Monday's game. Pinto is making his second appearance with the Phillies after pitching 14 scoreless innings in the minors. TRAINER'S TABLE RHP Jerad ...

The Good Phight
801495338.0

Like an Offshore Drive-In: D’Backs 6, Phillies 1

by: LTG8 SB Nation: The Good Phight 3h

... ht down the middle. Hermann slashed it into the right-center pool where some Phillies fans were partying. (They dutifully threw the ball back.) Pivetta bounced ba ...

5 more headlines from SB Nation: The Good Phight for Mon, Jun 26
CBS Philly
Gettyimages-801461424

Phillies Fall To Diamondbacks 6-1

by: Phillies – CBS Philly CBS Philly 3h

... s and the Arizona Diamondbacks rolled to a 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. The Diamondbacks were sluggish Sunday against the Phillies, scrat ...

2 more headlines from CBS Philly for Mon, Jun 26
Fox Sports
201706261615585518471-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Diamondbacks beat Phillies 6-1 (Jun 26, 2017)

by: foxsports Fox Sports 3h

... for a 6-0 lead. Pivetta allowed seven hits and walked five in 2 2/3 innings. PHILLIES MOVES The Phillies recalled RHP Ricardo Pinto from Triple-A Lehigh Valley an ...

philly.com
Dixon-49091-f-wp-content-uploads-2017-06-708865_6ee8eea3b6bfe26-e1498518320421-1200x801

Phillies, on pace for 110 losses, endure another forgettable day

by: N/A Philly.com 3h

... rrmann. Pivetta permitted six runs. He recorded eight outs on 84 pitches. No Phillies starter since Terry Adams in 2002 had thrown as many pitches in fewer than t ...

2 more headlines from Philly.com for Mon, Jun 26
For The Win
Screen-shot-2017-06-26-at-3-31-20-pm

Diamondbacks player hits home run into a pool full of angry Phillies fans

by: Andrew Joseph USA Today: For The Win 3h

... acks are playing at home, but Chris Herrmann hit a homer into a pool full of Phillies fans pic.twitter.com/cCvkNQ4pO6 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 26, 2017 ...

Philly Voice
Ap_17177201865336.2e16d0ba.fill-1200x630-c0

#PhilsQuestions: You ask, we answer on Kingery, the coaching staff, the future of Phillies' infield and more

by: Ryan Lawrence Philly Voice 4h

CSN Philly
Ap-phillies-mackanin-ramos

Phillies option struggling reliever Edubray Ramos to Triple A

by: Corey Seidman | CSNPhilly.com CSN Philly 4h

... for a split in their four-game, wraparound series with the Diamondbacks, the Phillies send out Nick Pivetta, their hottest starting pitcher. 1. Pivetta on a roll ...

3 more headlines from CSN Philly for Mon, Jun 26
Phillies Minor Thoughts
Img_0292

Scott Kingery to AAA Just One Of Many Minor League Moves

by: Matt Winkelman Phillies Minor Thoughts 6h

... bad news is that Jerad Eickhoff is on the DL with a back injury causing the Phillies to call up Leiter to start. In the middle of all of this Casey Fien went on ...

That Balls Outta Here
698850930-st-louis-cardinals-v-philadelphia-phillies.jpg

Phillies: Howie Kendrick’s trade value has nearly vanished

by: John Town Fansided: That Balls Outta Here 8h

... ury: [quote via Jim Salisbury of CSN Philly] More from That Balls Outta Here Phillies option Edubray Ramos to AAA, recall Ricardo Pinto 39m ago Philadelphia Phill ...

1 more headline from Fansided: That Balls Outta Here for Mon, Jun 26

Phillies Tweets