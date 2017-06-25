San Diego Padres

Hand having All-Star caliber year for Padres

by: AJ Cassavell MLB: Padres 1h

... w didn't make the Marlins' Opening Day roster and was placed on waivers. The Padres scooped him up almost immediately. A year and a half later, Hand is a bona f ...

Javier Báez Robs Bryce Harper With Perfect Leaping Grab

by: Emma Baccellieri Deadspin 2h

... as he is forced to walk back to the dugout empty-handed: Recommended Stories Padres Furious After Anthony Rizzo's "Cheap Shot" Collision At Plate Addison Russel ...

Padres boss Ron Fowler honors others who have overcome

by: Kevin Acee Sandiego Union-Tribune 2h

... e.” When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. A formal welcome from select players and Padres leadership will take place at noon. Where: Park at the Park, Petco Park Note ...

Framing the Friars: Talking Brandon Maurer

by: John Horvath East Village Times 2h

... 2016 (32.3% compared to 39.1%), and his ground ball rate is up as well. The Padres have been one of the worst teams in baseball at getting outs on ground balls ...

Padres Discussion: Is there a line teams have to draw in listening to fans?

by: foxsports Fox Sports 2h

... een made a right choice in not retaliating. More FOX Sports San Diego Videos Padres Discussion: Is there a line teams have to draw in listening to fans? UP NEXT ...

Padres mailbag: Is the offense really worse with runners in scoring position?

by: Dennis Lin Sandiego Union-Tribune: Padres Blog 7h

... before or in the month of September. CAPTION A drug addiction, then tragedy: Padres executive chairman Ron Fowler opens up about the death of his son, Brad, and ...

Son of Ex-Padre on Life Support After Freak Baseball Accident

by: N/A NBC Sandiego 8h

... Former San Diego Padres player Keith Lockhart and his family are asking for prayers for his 15-year- ...

Sac Bunt Dustin’s Top 11 Padres Prospects

by: Dustin Padres Public 11h

... tremely conservative ranking—slotted him in as the 17th-best prospect in the Padres system. In a chat that came out with their top 10 list, BA’s Kyle Glaser was ...

Banjo Hitter: The First 162: Trea Turner by Aaron Gleeman

by: N/A Baseball Prospectus 16h

... ent spring training in Padres camp and then began the 2015 season with their Double-A team, hitting .322 w ...

San Diego Padres: 1B prospects

by: Cheri Bell Fansided: Chicken Friars 24h

... n the Friars on Base team! Single-A Level More from Friars on Base San Diego Padres: Logan White brings impressive track record to the Padres 1 d ago San Diego ...

Myers finds #ASGWorthy swing vs. Tigers

by: Nathan Ruiz MLB: Padres 24h

... solo home run 0:25 Wil Myers belts a solo home run to left field to give the Padres a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning By Nathan Ruiz / MLB.com | + 0 CO ...

Padres Editorial: Embrace the Stank (Cubs Edition)

by: Scott Olesen East Village Times 26 Jun

... mortal like Hedges, who only does more in a single game holding together the Padres pitching staff than Rizzo will do all year at first preening around first ba ...

