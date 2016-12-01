New York Mets KC Royals Rumors: Mets Not Interested In Lorenz...

Fox Sports
8850329-lorenzo-cain-jarrod-dyson-mlb-alds-houston-astros-kansas-city-royals.vresize.1200.675.high.0

KC Royals Rumors: Mets Not Interested In Lorenzo Cain Or Jarrod Dyson

by: John Viril/FanSided via Kings of Kauffman Fansided Fox Sports 16h

... yers. In particular, KC general manager Dayton Moore wants bullpen help. The Mets are looking to add a bullpen arm according to Rosenthal. If the Mets had an ...

Tweets