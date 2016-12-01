New York Mets Cincinnati Reds Rumors - New York Mets offer Ja...

Fox Sports
8544926-billy-hamilton-jay-bruce-marlon-byrd-mlb-cincinnati-reds-atlanta-braves.vresize.1200.675.high.0

Cincinnati Reds Rumors - New York Mets offer Jay Bruce for Billy Hamilton

by: Nick Vorholt/FanSided via Blog Red Machine Fansided Fox Sports 14h

... milton regresses, he is too similar to Lagares to make sense for the Mets, especially at the price that the Reds are asking.  The other question the M ...

Tweets