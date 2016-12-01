New York Mets Mets Season in Review: Asdrubal Cabrera

Fox Sports
9558624-asdrubal-cabrera-mlb-philadelphia-phillies-new-york-mets.vresize.1200.675.high.0

Mets Season in Review: Asdrubal Cabrera

by: Emmanuel Pepis/FanSided via Rising Apple Fansided Fox Sports 13h

... w Cabrera hit six home runs and drive in 18 over 29 games. He was simply the Mets’ hottest hitter down the stretch while recapturing the form that made him an ...

Tweets