New York Mets Poll: How do you feel about trading Steven Matz...

Mets 360
Question-sit

Poll: How do you feel about trading Steven Matz for a CF?

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 13h

... f again. Then today on MetsBlog there’s talk of a three-way deal where the Mets land Charlie Blackmon. In both of these discussions the Mets are giving up S ...

Tweets