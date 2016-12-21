New York Mets Receiving Gifts

BP Mets
Usatsi_9590524

Receiving Gifts

by: Scott D. Simon Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 5h

... a–significantly inferior (91 to 112 in OPS+). Since LoDuca left in 2008, the Mets have struggled to find even an average backstop. Brian Schneider, Omir Santo ...

Tweets