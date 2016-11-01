- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Is it Time for the Mets to Go After David Robertson?
by: Brian Greenzang — Mets Merized Online 3h
... looking for in exchange for Robertson, but it is sure to include some of the Mets better prospects to obtain the reliever. Robertson has two years left on his ...
Tweets
-
???@RisingAppleBlog @Ackert_NYDN yea we're not the Nationals, just cause they got ripped in one deal that shouldn't set the trade marketBlogger / Podcaster
-
I don’t think I said anything negative other than my own feeling it takes a while to get going.…@metspolice I did I'm busting your chops .. but some of your criticism in my opinion were rather pettyBlogger / Podcaster
-
I don’t think you actually listened to the podcast.Synopsis of @metspolice review on Rogue 1 "WAAAA I DIDNT LIKE SUCH & SUCH PART OF THE MOVIE SO HENCE IT SUCKED"Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sigh sigh sigh sigh sighWhen you open your gift and it’s a sweater…but there is also #Mets tickets in the box too! https://t.co/nsioWAUMT0 https://t.co/ign2vvzFxGBlogger / Podcaster
-
I've been there.Imperial flunky on Scarif ordered to look up all of Galen Erso's emails must've been SO happy when the bombs started going off on the beachBlogger / Podcaster
-
Incredibly warm and vivacious woman, full of life when I met her at age 79.Deepest condolences to my old boss, Greg Gallo, on the loss of his lovely mom Dolores, also wife of legendary cartoonist Bill GalloBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets