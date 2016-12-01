New York Mets The ideal Mets’ outfield does not include Andre...

Mets 360
Charlie_blackmon

The ideal Mets’ outfield does not include Andrew McCutchen

by: Charlie Hangley Mets 360 6h

... 81 thin-air home games – would be willing to part with Charlie Blackmon, the Mets should jump on the opportunity. He’s quick, has a potent bat – he put up a . ...

Tweets