- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Notes: Robertson, Conforto, Bruce, Hamilton
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 4h
... rfluous corner outfielder. In another item from Cerrone, he reports that the Mets “had zero interest” in Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton last summer. Whil ...
Tweets
-
A is Frazier B is DudaPlayer A .250/.317/.464 112 wRC+ Player B .246/.343/.449 122 wRC+ One is current Met and one is long-time future Met.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Craig is the Michelin-starred meal of editors.First up is @jeffpaternostro who has worked tirelessly and done the bulk of the writing on these, which has been superb. I owe him drinks.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Good read. Tho 1 thing many players don't realize. There are many SS/CF etc. Not all of them can rank high. Someone…Today in his @Hardball_Times debut, @jessespector examines players' skepticism of defensive metrics. https://t.co/IpsAv4Wm6tBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Neglected to mention this podcast is the work of @ericroseberry who has done many interviews worth checking out. An…Talked a lot about my writing process, shared fun stories, dropped a few names + advice for breaking into field https://t.co/RmiBz2WEdjBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets could use a RH hitting outfielder, just saying.Manny Ramirez's wife says he's in talks to play baseball again https://t.co/8WpwjhSnQu via @HardballTalkBlogger / Podcaster
-
You might think you've gotten some great Christmas cards this year. But this may be the greatest ever.Merry Christmas! (Fall 79'?, the @Braves call- 'Come down to the stadium- we have an idea for our Christmas card'..… https://t.co/o4CysJoK34Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets