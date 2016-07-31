New York Mets Mets Minors: Top 5 Outfield Prospects

Mets Merized
Img_20160731_152213-e1469993093401

Mets Minors: Top 5 Outfield Prospects

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 5h

... ed-up to the majors. #1  Desmond Lindsay, CF 2016 Level: GCL Mets & Brooklyn Cyclones 2016 MiLB Stats: 37 G, 150 PA, 122 AB, 21 R, 37 H, 6 2B, 4 HR, 17 RBI, 3 SB, ...

Tweets