New York Mets Justin Turner, Dodgers finalize $64M, 4-year co...

Yahoo Sports

Justin Turner, Dodgers finalize $64M, 4-year contract (The Associated Press)

by: (AP) Yahoo Sports 18h

... een offered back to the Reds in a deal that would send Billy Hamilton to the Mets, which has created quite a stir in Cincinnati because the story was picked u ...

Tweets