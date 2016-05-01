New York Mets Steven Matz is Elite, The Center Fielder You Wa...

Mets Merized
Steven-matz-kevin-plawecki-e1464747551393

Steven Matz is Elite, The Center Fielder You Want to Trade Him For Isn’t

by: Fan Shots Mets Merized Online 3h

... e). It’s easy to be spoiled with all of the great starting pitching that the Mets see day in and day out, but it would be foolish to ignore the numbers Matz i ...

Tweets