New York Mets New York Mets’ Prospect Amed Rosario Will Be on...

Mets 101
Og

New York Mets’ Prospect Amed Rosario Will Be on Cover of Baseball America

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101: Mets 101 2h

... well as a team option on him for 2017. Rosario could force his way into the Mets' plans if he gets off to a strong start in the minors, but either way his fu ...

Tweets