New York Mets Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes by the numbers

Fox Sports
9590584-yoenis-cespedes-mlb-new-york-mets-philadelphia-phillies-1.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes by the numbers

by: Richard Heaton/FanSided via Rising Apple Fansided Fox Sports 2h

... of late. Cespedes has the potential to hit 30 home runs each season with the Mets as long as he can get enough at-bats. In terms of extra-base hits in general ...

Tweets