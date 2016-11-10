New York Mets Sandy Must Adjust Relief Pitching Philosophy

Mets Merized
100915-mlb-toronto-relief-pitcher-brett-cecil-throws-a-pitch-mm-pi.vresize.1200.675.high_.22-e1482733550965

Sandy Must Adjust Relief Pitching Philosophy

by: Howard Gardos Mets Merized Online 6h

... to a 1.85 ERA in 2015 and a 2.25 ERA in 2016. Several articles linked the Mets to him, but we watched him sign a two year deal with the Marlins because of ...

Tweets