New York Mets Jim Henderson’s cosmically sad 2016 Mets season

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_9151195.0

Jim Henderson’s cosmically sad 2016 Mets season

by: Eric Fischer SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

... on due to a right shoulder injury, Jim Henderson was a non-roster invitee to Mets camp. He would presumably be making some money to play baseball in 2016, and ...

Tweets