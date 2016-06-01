New York Mets The Carlos Zambrano Effect – Is Trading Prospec...

Mets Merized
Michael-fulmer-2-e1464905857806

The Carlos Zambrano Effect – Is Trading Prospects Taboo For Mets Fans?

by: Howard Gardos Mets Merized Online 1h

... chip in a trade. Michael Fulmer looks like a star in the making, but had the Mets not traded him in 2015 for a ‘rental’ the Mets would not have made the World ...

Tweets