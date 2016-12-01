New York Mets Mets Season in Review: Travis d'Arnaud

Fox Sports
Mlb-nlcs-chicago-cubs-new-york-mets.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets Season in Review: Travis d'Arnaud

by: JT. Teran/FanSided via Rising Apple Fansided Fox Sports 7m

... r 2017 The starting catcher position is Travis d’Arnaud’s to lose. While the Mets did re-sign Rene Rivera, he’s expected to be the backup. He’s perfect for th ...

Tweets