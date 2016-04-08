New York Mets Is Andrew McCutchen the Right Win-Now Splash fo...

Bleacher Report
Hi-res-8d4cefac96a26cf0f2f4e2b32f3f55a8_crop_exact

Is Andrew McCutchen the Right Win-Now Splash for Mets' World Series Chase?

by: Jacob Shafer Bleacher Report 6h

... ly .633. To clear room for McCutchen in the outfield and on the payroll, the Mets could trade Granderson and/or Bruce, who are owed $15 million and $13 millio ...

Tweets