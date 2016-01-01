New York Mets Mets’ Ty Kelly to join Jewish players in Israel...

Daily News
Israel28s-1-web

Mets’ Ty Kelly to join Jewish players in Israel trip ahead of WBC

by: MIKE MAZZEO NY Daily News 5h

... 2017 WBC will take place in March in Seoul, South Korea. Tags: mlb new york mets ty kelly ike davis israel world baseball classic Send a Letter to the Editor ...

Tweets