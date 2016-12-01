New York Mets New York Mets: No Extension Talks with Pitchers...

Fox Sports
Mlb-philadelphia-phillies-new-york-mets.vresize.1200.630.high.0

New York Mets: No Extension Talks with Pitchers Until Spring Training?

by: Jason Evans/FanSided via Call to the Pen Fansided Fox Sports 4h

... and are under team control through 2021 and haven’t hit arbitration yet. The Mets won’t be talking extensions with any of their pitchers . “We’re not thinking ...

Tweets