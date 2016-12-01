New York Mets Mets Season in Review: Rene Rivera

Fox Sports
9479866-rene-rivera-mlb-new-york-mets-arizona-diamondbacks.vresize.1200.675.high.0

Mets Season in Review: Rene Rivera

by: Emmanuel Pepis/FanSided via Rising Apple Fansided Fox Sports 1h

... oing to bat at the bottom of your order, but his defense adds value that the Mets don’t currently have at that position. Plus, Rivera does have enough moments ...

Tweets