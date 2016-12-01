- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Season in Review: Rene Rivera
by: Emmanuel Pepis/FanSided via Rising Apple Fansided — Fox Sports 1h
... oing to bat at the bottom of your order, but his defense adds value that the Mets don’t currently have at that position. Plus, Rivera does have enough moments ...
Tweets
-
that's the spirit!!okay for real does anyone want to pay $225 and go to this with me? https://t.co/Ldzt0DZyInBeat Writer / Columnist
-
2017: ? #LGM2016 Mets Recap: Wright hurt Duda hurt Walker hurt Harvey hurt Degrom hurt Matz hurt Wheeler delayed lost Wild Card Bart leaves ☹️ 2016: ?UBlogger / Podcaster
-
Which one of us is gonna tell Jose…New York Mets: Jose Reyes Looking Forward to Playing with David Wright Again | FOX Sports https://t.co/gxzdhMpqxo https://t.co/IBpZMxfU59Blogger / Podcaster
-
Thor always sums things up perfectly. This will all be worth it when the Mets are parading down the Canyon of Heroe…2016 Mets Recap: Wright hurt Duda hurt Walker hurt Harvey hurt Degrom hurt Matz hurt Wheeler delayed lost Wild Card Bart leaves ☹️ 2016: ?UBlogger / Podcaster
-
That high on Benintendi? I was considering him too. Also Velasquez, Piscotty@dailystache Arenado, Lindor, Benintendi, Fulmer, Quintana, Greinke, Harvey, and either Rendon or Cutch.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Lindor is missing. He's a definite. Also considering Piscotty, Velasquez.@dailystache Arenado, McCutchen, Conforto, C-Gonz, Fulmer, Harvey, Quintana, GreinkeBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets