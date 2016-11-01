New York Mets Noah Syndergaard hated 2016 as much as you did

For The Win
Usp_mlb-_philadelphia_phillies_at_new_york_mets

Noah Syndergaard hated 2016 as much as you did

by: Charles Curtis USA Today: For The Win 4h

... to all Mets fans that Bartolo Colon will no longer be in New York. So, yeah. Get outta h ...

Tweets