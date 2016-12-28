- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mookiee Podcast 51 – remembering Carrie Fisher
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4h
... c 27:00 Temple of Doom nitpicking 34:00 In what time period should Indy live METS 39:00 Mets holiday gifts 42:00 Mets twitter – guess who? Follow Mets Police ...
Tweets
-
Tweet of the Year 2016. Congratulations to Mr. @Noahsyndergaard ????2016 Mets Recap: Wright hurt Duda hurt Walker hurt Harvey hurt Degrom hurt Matz hurt Wheeler delayed lost Wild Card Bart leaves ☹️ 2016: ?UBlogger / Podcaster
-
I'm going to start a GoFundMe specifically to raise money to stop stupid GoFundMe's like this.People are campaigning to protect Betty White from 2016 https://t.co/ziXadNm5uh https://t.co/P62els7funBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Crusades.Without revealing your actual age, what something you remember that if you told a younger person they wouldn't understand?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Simply not strong enough.@martinonyc stop looking at your phone.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Goddamn, twitter is dumber every time I look at my phone now.People are campaigning to protect Betty White from 2016 https://t.co/ziXadNm5uh https://t.co/P62els7funBeat Writer / Columnist
-
that's the spirit!!okay for real does anyone want to pay $225 and go to this with me? https://t.co/Ldzt0DZyInBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets