- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Source: Lugo to play for PR in WBC
by: David Adler / MLB.com | + 0 COMMENTS — MLB: Mets 2h
... tionals CLOSE Now Commenting On: Source: Lugo, Rosario to play for PR in WBC Mets right-hander Seth Lugo and Twins outfielder Eddie Rosario will play for Puer ...
Tweets
-
Miss the Knicks fans.Give. The. Ball. To. K. P. You. ****.TV / Radio Personality
-
WTF is this lunatic talking about? Age of computer?Here's the clip. "The whole age of computer." https://t.co/di1bKOoz0MBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yuck yuck yuck :( !US actress Debbie Reynolds dies, a day after the death of her film star daughter Carrie Fisher, he son says https://t.co/lZdfOVN8VEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Yet another sad day. And a day after her daughter passes away. Terribly amazing.Debbie Reynolds, Oscar-nominated singer-actress and mother of Carrie Fisher, dies at 84, son says - Variety https://t.co/HncX6dcF07Blogger / Podcaster
-
Goodness...#BREAKING: Debbie Reynolds Has Died at 84 https://t.co/yGhE1SnzjCBlogger / Podcaster
-
Carrie Fisher's mom. So sad.#BREAKING: Debbie Reynolds Has Died at 84 https://t.co/yGhE1SnzjCBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets