New York Mets Familia activated by Dominican league team

Metsblog
Usatsi_9479792_hrm7187f_35pd7gcv

Familia activated by Dominican league team

by: Maggie Wiggin SNY: Metsblog 1h

... out on the infield since Neil Walker accepting the Mets' qualifying offer. "I've thought about it a little bit, but I haven't really ...

Tweets