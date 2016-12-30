New York Mets A Queens Kings jacket shows up on eBay

The Mets Police
S-l1600-5

A Queens Kings jacket shows up on eBay

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3h

...  minor league team that played at St. John’s.  You know them as the Brooklyn Cyclones. Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. Thanks!) Report: Dan ...

Tweets