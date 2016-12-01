- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Free Agent Faceoff: Boone Logan vs. Jerry Blevins
by: Jeff Todd — MLB Trade Rumors 57m
... r is traded). Over in the National League, the N.L. East-rival Nationals and Mets could both stand to add late-inning lefties, and the Marlins could as well. ...
Tweets
-
Tebow as a LOOGY and Pill as a power bat off the bench.@themainemets Rosario smith pill TebowBlogger / Podcaster
-
Craig thinks I'm joking about the silent majority of Craig Fans but we do have analytics pointing in that directionBlogger / Podcaster
-
Impressive player despite some mistakes today. NFL teams in need of a QB will do well to take a look. #Jets and…Mitch Trubisky has a lot that needs to be coached, but he has the tools to be a top pick. Strong arm, good feet and a solid pocket presence.TV / Radio Personality
-
SIKE... remember that Adam Eaton trade?The Nationals' future is even MORE bright thanks to rising star, @treavturner. https://t.co/MYLhni0jAZBlogger / Podcaster
-
I hear Jay Bruce is a majority stock holder in SpotifyI am a Premium subscriber, I am opted in to News and Offers, so where is my email @Spotify @SpotifyCares ?Blogger / Podcaster
-
I will bleed for the Mets to trade Bruce..@Mets trade Bruce and I'll try to get off work to get there. #TradeBruceBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets