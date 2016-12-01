New York Mets Winter Ball Update: Familia Struggles In Playof...

Mets Merized
Usatsi_9590304_154511658_lowres-224x150

Winter Ball Update: Familia Struggles In Playoff Game

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 48m

... del Caracas failed to qualify for the Venezuelan Winter League playoffs. The Mets shortstop went 3 for 32 with three walks and ten strikeouts while playing al ...

Tweets