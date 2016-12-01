New York Mets MLB Relievers on the Rise: Top Setup Men in Bas...

Fox Sports
9591948-terry-francona-mlb-alds-boston-red-sox-cleveland-indians.vresize.1200.675.high.0

MLB Relievers on the Rise: Top Setup Men in Baseball

by: Anthony Sosa/FanSided via Call to the Pen Fansided Fox Sports 3h

... on dealt with a season full of injuries. The Mets may use Reed as a closer to begin the season next year, while deals with wha ...

Tweets