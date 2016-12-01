New York Mets The Alou brothers have nothing on this Mystery Met

Mets 360
Mystery

The Alou brothers have nothing on this Mystery Met

by: Jim OMalley Mets 360 3h

... d one of them played his one and only major league game against the New York Mets, going 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs and 4 runs scored. More from Mets360 Mets Rewind: ...

Tweets