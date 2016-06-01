New York Mets MMN Top 100 Prospects: #1 Rosario Stands On Top

Mets Minors
Cjrgsjkxiaag_y3-e1483285902474

MMN Top 100 Prospects: #1 Rosario Stands On Top

by: Corne Hogeveen Mets Minors 43m

... and learning to recognize the strike zone as his walks were up as well. The Mets were impressed by the young shortstop and decided to move Rosario to St. Luc ...

Tweets