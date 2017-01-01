New York Mets Link-Report: Noah Syndergaard calls Bryce Harpe...

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2016-07-12-at-7.50.13-pm

Link-Report: Noah Syndergaard calls Bryce Harper a ‘douche’ out of nowhere | New York Post

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 33m

... ‘douche’ out of nowhere | New York Post   Busy New Year here at MPHQ! Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. Thanks!) The Mets 1972 Gil Hodges ...

Tweets