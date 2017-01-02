- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
No Reason For Syndergaard To Call Out Harper
by: John Delcos — New York Mets Report with John Delcos 2h
... if they are prone to bite. Harper is a force. Why wake him up? Look what the Mets did to Daniel Murphy. It might feel good at the time, but it’s not worth it. ...
