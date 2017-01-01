New York Mets Syndergaard Among The Game’s Top Pitchers, Is A...

Mets Merized
Noah-syndergaard-2-234x150

Syndergaard Among The Game’s Top Pitchers, Is A Multi-Year Deal in the Works?

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 2h

... ion eligible after this season. I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if the Mets were to announce a 5-year deal for Syndergaard before the All Star break. Sh ...

Tweets