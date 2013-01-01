New York Mets Erik Goeddel wasn’t as good in 2016 as he was i...

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_9474575.0

Erik Goeddel wasn’t as good in 2016 as he was in 2015

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 41m

... o allow home runs in 2016. After giving up just one in 33.1 innings with the Mets in 2015, he allowed five last year. On top of that, he issues walks and gave ...

Tweets