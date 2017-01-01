New York Mets Vladimir Guerrero Heads My Official “Unofficial...

Mets Merized
Vladimir-guerrero-e1479757669489

Vladimir Guerrero Heads My Official “Unofficial” HOF Ballot

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 2h

... RA+ few pitchers not named Mariano can touch Wagner. 8. Roger Clemens: Sorry Mets fans, but just like Barry Bonds, Clemens had his HOF ticket punched long bef ...

Tweets