New York Mets Latest on Bruce/OF Market: Phillies could have ...

Metsblog
Usatsi_9564669_0d1lecfz_0vdkjvk1

Latest on Bruce/OF Market: Phillies could have interest!

by: Matthew Cerrone SNY: Metsblog 50m

... gels and Reds before needing multiple Tommy John surgeries. Read More Share: Mets won't be talking contracts with current starting pitchers Dec 27, 2016 | 6:1 ...

Tweets