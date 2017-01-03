New York Mets I’m hosting the Mets Executives panel, what sho...

The Mets Police
Qbc-banner

I’m hosting the Mets Executives panel, what should I ask them?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 11m

... seems to have disappeared.” So if you got Qs like that – send em my way via Mets Police on Facebook.  See you in person on the 28th at the 2017 QBC.   Follow ...

Tweets