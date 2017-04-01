New York Mets Mets’ top 25 all-time home run leaders, #25: Ro...

Amazin' Avenue
97278092

Mets’ top 25 all-time home run leaders, #25: Ron Swoboda

by: Nathan Gismot SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 56m

... y. In total, he was mediocre at the plate for the Mets, although he did have a couple good seasons in 1967 and 1968. An anomalous r ...

Tweets