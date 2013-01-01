New York Mets Edgardo Alfonzo to manage Brooklyn Cyclones

Daily News
Alfonzo6s-1-web

Edgardo Alfonzo to manage Brooklyn Cyclones

by: MIKE MAZZEO NY Daily News 3h

... yclones for the previous three seasons. The Cyclones are the team's short-season, Class-A affiliate. Alfonzo's staff will include ...

Tweets