New York Mets Pretend you’re outraged that they are auctionin...

The Mets Police
Doyle_championship_ring

Pretend you’re outraged that they are auctioning off Doubleday’s 2000 Mets World Series ring!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 47m

... are please. Thanks!) Someone named Edgardo Alfonzo named manager of Brooklyn Cyclones If you like the site, help us out by sharing on Facebook. Thanks! Facebook T ...

Tweets