New York Mets Mets newest bromance: Noah Syndergaard and Matt...

Fox Sports
9362872-noah-syndergaard-matt-harvey-mlb-new-york-mets-washington-nationals-1.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Mets newest bromance: Noah Syndergaard and Matt Harvey?

by: Michelle Ioannou/FanSided via Rising Apple Fansided Fox Sports 2h

... t all started with this tweet… Hope u had fun cause the Dark Knight’s back — Mets Citi (@metsciti) Yes, the picture looks pretty bromantic in itself. Synderga ...

Tweets