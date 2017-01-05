- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Applaud Mets’ Move To Name Alfonzo Brooklyn Manager
by: John Delcos — New York Mets Report with John Delcos 44m
... t. He played from 1995 to 2002, and hit .324 with 25 homers in 2000 when the Mets reached the World Series. At 43, he’s young enough to relate to today’s play ...
Tweets
-
Wow thought he'd play for Team IsraelCount Jose Reyes among those Mets officially set to participate in the WBC. He'll join Jeurys Familia on Team Dominican Republic.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Correct.@AdamRubinESPN Assuming Bruce is the one sent packing would it be Grandy/Lagares with a little Reyes in CF and Conforto in RF?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Reyes will end up playing ton. Even if Wright can be in lineup a good amount, bet Reyes gets 60+ games at 3B. Then…@AdamRubinESPN Do you see Reyes playing practically everyday? Where does he go when Wright plays? Outfield?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
They'll make the trade.@AdamRubinESPN if they can't move Grandy or Bruce, do they try and move Duda and sling Conforto over to 1B?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I think you'll see a lot of the Mets players settle this month. The hearings typically are in February.@AdamRubinESPN when does arbitration season begin?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
One of our top JV players should be back Tuesday vs. Herricks. Was wearing a boot for a while.@AdamRubinESPN @maclane_danny any solid rumors?Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets